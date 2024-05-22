Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Senior Officer Sells C$200,250.00 in Stock

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total transaction of C$200,250.00.

Eric Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Eric Chapman sold 12,195 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.74, for a total transaction of C$94,389.30.

On Monday, April 8th, Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total transaction of C$313,375.65.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

Shares of TSE FVI traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.10. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of C$3.56 and a one year high of C$8.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Free Report ) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$361.23 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.2874728 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FVI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

