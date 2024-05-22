Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Down 0.1% on Insider Selling

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $167.77 and last traded at $168.25. 687,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,655,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.35.

Specifically, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,185 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,503 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 420.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $621,000. AJ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $525,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

