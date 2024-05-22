Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.600 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $214.50.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI traded up $15.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.50. 1,336,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.41. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $233.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

