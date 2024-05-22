Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0032

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $57.81 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001044 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001425 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001700 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000026 BTC.
Electroneum Coin Profile
Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,972,506,055 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
