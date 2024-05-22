Assetmark Inc. Sells 542 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,506 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.78. 42,161,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,668,977. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,097 shares of company stock valued at $37,877,471 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

