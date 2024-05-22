Wedbush Cuts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $3,200.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wedbush from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,067.61.

NYSE:AZO traded down $54.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,766.06. The stock had a trading volume of 62,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,029.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,827.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $34.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 152.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AutoZone by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

