Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Price Target Raised to $4.70

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $4.30 to $4.70 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Grab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.07.

Grab Trading Down 0.3 %

Grab stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,789,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,017,740. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grab

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

See Also

