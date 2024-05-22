NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.40.

NXPI stock traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $279.10. 648,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,419. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.26. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $163.26 and a 12 month high of $280.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

