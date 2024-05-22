The Baldwin Insurance Group’s (BWIN) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.17% from the company’s previous close.
The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $34.57. 123,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,112. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $35.46.
About The Baldwin Insurance Group
