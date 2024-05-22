The Baldwin Insurance Group’s (BWIN) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.17% from the company’s previous close.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $34.57. 123,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,112. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

