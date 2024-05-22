Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 4.8% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Assetmark Inc. owned about 21.24% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $1,334,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 70,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 550,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $119.72. The company had a trading volume of 245,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.03. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $120.41.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

