Renaissance Group LLC Decreases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $796,000. STF Management LP increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,607,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,284,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock traded up $7.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $578.61. The stock had a trading volume of 143,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,166. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $557.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.80. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $390.20 and a one year high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

