CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,501,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,416,000 after buying an additional 480,518 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 84,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 38.4% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 102,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.39. 2,248,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,341. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $48.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

