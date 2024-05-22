CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 470 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,537,000 after purchasing an additional 262,843 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

BATS:BBHY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.85. 41,552 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

