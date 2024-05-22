TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.880-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.030-4.090 EPS.

TJX Companies Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of TJX stock traded up $7.01 on Wednesday, reaching $104.71. 3,336,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,092,706. The company has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $104.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.56.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

