Sachetta LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $163.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

