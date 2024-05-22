CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,670,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,849,000 after buying an additional 198,008 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,902,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,028,000 after purchasing an additional 288,234 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,242,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,261,327,000 after purchasing an additional 77,187 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,576,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,287,000 after buying an additional 553,946 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,128,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,703,000 after buying an additional 905,043 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $253.44. 122,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,553. The stock has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,966 shares of company stock worth $749,524. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

