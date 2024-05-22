CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 68 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,724,000 after buying an additional 33,187 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after purchasing an additional 961,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $549.66. 60,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.18. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

