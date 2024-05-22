CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 345.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.65. 354,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,551. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 971.22, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.