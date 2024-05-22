Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $60,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 86,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 221,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,392,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,645,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

