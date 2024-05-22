Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $228.07 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,319,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $228,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $473,568,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Manulife Financial by 694.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,984,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,367 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2,351.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,529,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,806,000 after buying an additional 1,467,271 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 45.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,932,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,085,000 after buying an additional 1,233,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,526,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,508,000 after buying an additional 1,086,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MFC. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $26.81. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.19%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

