Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of Lululemon Athletica worth $159,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $309.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $309.00 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.