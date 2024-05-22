Sachetta LLC Acquires Shares of 213 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 29.1% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.2% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 33,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $61,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.44.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $224.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.