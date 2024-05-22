CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 1,129 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 18.5% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.32. 279,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,364. The stock has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.91 and its 200-day moving average is $284.96.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

