IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Decreased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,199,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,482,000 after buying an additional 48,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $512,190,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 919,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,935,000 after acquiring an additional 65,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,373,000 after acquiring an additional 65,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $520.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,714. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $511.06 and a 200-day moving average of $522.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

