Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Macy’s Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE:M opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on M

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $591,569.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,073,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,108,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.