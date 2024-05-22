GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $26.07 Million Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,320 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $26,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.53. 1,689,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHLS shares. Roth Mkm lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

