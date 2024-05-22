GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,807,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,055 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $27,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,221,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,037,000 after buying an additional 1,721,287 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 1.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,895,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,984,000 after purchasing an additional 97,037 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 6,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,714,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,971,000 after buying an additional 469,379 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 188,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,242. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -51.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNUT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

Insider Transactions at Krispy Kreme

In related news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,936,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

