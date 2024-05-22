L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires New Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,358,000 after buying an additional 51,461 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 69,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 5.7% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 40,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE WMB traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 628,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

