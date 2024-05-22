Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 102.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.7%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.09. 57,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,922. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $50.59.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

