Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1826 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.
Yellow Pages Price Performance
Shares of Yellow Pages stock remained flat at $7.05 on Wednesday. Yellow Pages has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79.
About Yellow Pages
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yellow Pages
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Wayfair Has Multiple Analysts Calling For Multi-Year Highs
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Long vs. Short Position: A Breakdown of Stock Positions
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 High-Quality Value Stocks You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.