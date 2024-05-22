Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Consumers Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.17.

OTCMKTS:CBKM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. 1,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468. Consumers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

