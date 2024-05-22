Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $77.68, but opened at $72.00. Skyline Champion shares last traded at $73.04, with a volume of 71,593 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,047,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,621,000 after acquiring an additional 62,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 81,823 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,859,000 after buying an additional 178,099 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,058,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,432,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,730,000 after buying an additional 105,330 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.05.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

