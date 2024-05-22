Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 306,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,790,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPRO. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 6.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 350.1% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 291.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 310,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after buying an additional 231,258 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295,109. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.39. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $72.30.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

