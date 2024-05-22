Assetmark Inc. Sells 5,257 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.42% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $17,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,217,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,397,000. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,446,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,023.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 552,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 503,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,416,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,371,000 after purchasing an additional 461,674 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DFAU stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,365. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.