Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 2.35% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $20,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

VTWG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.12 and a 1-year high of $199.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.32 and a 200 day moving average of $181.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

