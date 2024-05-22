Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,367 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.36% of Science Applications International worth $23,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 12,348.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 91,134 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Science Applications International by 108.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 13.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,969,000 after purchasing an additional 328,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,866,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,030,000 after buying an additional 64,406 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $136.27. The company had a trading volume of 18,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,675. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day moving average of $128.45. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

