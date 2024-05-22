ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $20,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 276.5% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ASML by 13.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ASML by 22.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP increased its position in ASML by 156.7% during the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 1,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $927.15. The stock had a trading volume of 174,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $937.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $844.42. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34. The company has a market capitalization of $365.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.