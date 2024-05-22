BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Makes New $244,000 Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,043,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,149,000 after purchasing an additional 781,861 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in DoorDash by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,381,000 after buying an additional 772,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $264,806,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,830,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,480,000 after buying an additional 123,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,176,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,351,000 after acquiring an additional 77,863 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $9,319,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,281.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,698 shares of company stock worth $56,026,819 over the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.34. 524,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,881. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.93. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

