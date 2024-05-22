Assetmark Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 2.83% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $20,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GWX traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,192. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

