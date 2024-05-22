BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Boosts Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.25.

Insider Activity at Watsco

In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WSO traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $483.11. 29,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,028. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.95. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.17 and a 52-week high of $488.70.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

