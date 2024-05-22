Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 313,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,708 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,842,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000.

VCSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.09. 1,103,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,201. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.85. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2492 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

