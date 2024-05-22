CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 984,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,438,000 after purchasing an additional 108,350 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,449,000 after acquiring an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,343,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,608. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

