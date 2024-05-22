CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 12,039 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 49,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,982. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average of $82.19. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $88.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.
About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
