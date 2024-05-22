CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 12,039 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 49,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,982. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average of $82.19. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $88.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.