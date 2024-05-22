CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $974,000 Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 91,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 84,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares during the period.

Shares of FTLS stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $61.21. 31,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average of $58.58.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

