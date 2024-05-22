CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 5,372 Shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.95% of Franklin FTSE China ETF worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLCH. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,263,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 8,314.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 391,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLCH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.08. 12,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,880. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $115.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.92. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $19.61.

The Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in China. FLCH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

