Quest Partners LLC Makes New $714,000 Investment in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Flowserve by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Flowserve by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Flowserve stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.98. 107,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,915. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

