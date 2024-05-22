Renaissance Group LLC Sells 382 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOXF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,429,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 46.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,626,000 after buying an additional 359,168 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,247,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,089,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 692,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,617,000 after acquiring an additional 93,378 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,819. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $117.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

