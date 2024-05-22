CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.06. 151,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,604. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

