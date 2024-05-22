CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,015,000 after buying an additional 231,382 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,197 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,788. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.94 and a 200 day moving average of $124.92. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.49.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

