Quest Partners LLC Makes New $884,000 Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,164,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $45,494,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,512,000 after acquiring an additional 603,771 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,321,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,677,000 after acquiring an additional 586,661 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,157,000 after purchasing an additional 288,287 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.77. The stock had a trading volume of 159,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,204. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.44.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

